VOYCHAK - Roman
August 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Regula); devoted father of Luba (Wasyl) Terech, Ola Rendon, and Orest Voychak; loving grandfather of Nicholas Terech, Stephanie (Jason) Berghold, Renee (Mike) Ganser and Gillian (Dan) Barris; great-grandfather of Dmytro and Milanya Berghold, Mason and Daphne Barris; brother of late Yuri and late Andrij (Nastia) Woychak; brother-in-law of the late Halyna (late John) Szczerba; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Sunday, 12-4 PM, at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where Panachyda Service will be held at 4 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Funeral Liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church (Fillmore & Oneida St) Monday, at 10 AM. Roman was a member of PLAST, LUC, CYM, Ukr. Nat. Assoc., Dnipro, Ukr. Am. Civic Center. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Nicholas Church are preferred. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mr. Voychak's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com