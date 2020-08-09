1/1
Ronald Anthony FISHER Sr.
FISHER - Ronald Anthony, Sr.
Of East Aurora, November 29, 1937, to July 31, 2020. Ronald married his beloved wife, Judith A. Fisher on August 29, 1959. They went on to have two children together, Ronald (Cheryl) Fisher Jr. and Angela (Kenneth) Jennetti; Ronald is the loving brother of Gerard (Sharon), Thomas, Robert (Crystal), Donald, Mary Ann (Lynn) Powell, Annette (Donald) Powell, Debi (Jerry) Jones, Kevin (Sayra), Leonard (Stephanie), the late Elaine (late Kent) Roberts, and the late Joe; cherished grandfather of Diona (Michael) Baumgartner, Jillian (David) Suttell, Lindsey (Vaughan) Perrott, Katelyn, and Ethan; and great- grandfather of Emmalina, Vaughan and Haylen. Ron graduated from Bishop Timon High School and attended University of Buffalo and Bryant and Stratton. Ronald was a member of the St. Phillips the Apostle Men's Club, the Knights of Columbus, MG/British Car Club, Edelweiss Ski Club, and IAA Independent Association of Accountants. Immediate services will be held privately by the family. A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing, donations may be directed to Buffalo City Mission. Condolences may be made online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY 14139
(716) 652-8716
