June 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Judith A. (nee Smith) Millar. Loving father of Shannon (Kevin) Beuth. Cherished grandfather of Ashley Beuth. Dear brother of Sharon (Ray) Peacock, Janice (James) Wythe, Noreen (Richard) Stickney, Don (Bonnie), Kathy (Roy) Brenner, Linda (Robert) Combs, Beverly (Salvatore) Colangelo and the late Donna (James) Fagan and Joan Ennis. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Engelwood Ave. on Friday from 3 to 7 PM. Restrictions will be followed with State Reopening Guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home
