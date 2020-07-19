1/1
Ronald J. SCHAEFER
Schaefer - Ronald J.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, April 18, 2020. Beloved son of Geraldine M. Schaefer (nee Kuhn) and the late Ronald J. Schaefer Sr.; dear friend of and companion of Deborah Ziobro; loving father of Sean, Scott (Brittany) and Brooke Elizabeth; proud grandfather of Gabriel, Violet, Charlotte and the late Sawyer Schaefer; brother of Cheryl (Al) Hussar, Michael (Nancy) Schaefer, Cathy (Jim) Bookbinder, Lynn Bauza Schaefer; survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Please gather August 2, 2020, at 1:30 PM, at Lancaster Rural Cemetery, so we may lay him to rest, followed by a Celebration of Life at Ironworkers Grove, 196 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca. To share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed. Due to re-opening restrictions, we would appreciate your RSVP by July 21, 2020, to Debbie at 716-574-4762, Cheryl at 716-913-7012 or Nancy at 716-418-6772.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
