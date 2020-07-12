WARD - Ronald J.
Age 78, of Freedom, NY, died July 6, 2020. Husband of the late Jean (Albright) Ward; father of Norbert Nadolny, Marge Waldron, Kathleen (Mike Perry) Golabek and the late Geraldine Trala; brother of the late Penny Willard; also survived by 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter; and two nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com