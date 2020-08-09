ADLER - Ronald L.
Of Amherst, NY, August 7, 2020, at age 75. Beloved husband of Carol A. (Hillman) Adler; dearest father of Stacy K. (Ronald) Nowakowski, Kevin D. (Kelly) and the late Jason M. Adler; grandfather of Gavin Wieczorek, Harlow, Leland and Nevaeh Adler; son of the late Sam and Sadye (Rosen) Adler; son-in-law of the late Eugene and Shirley (Plumb) Hillman; brother of David Adler and the late Marsha (Donald) Sherris; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Adler was a US Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and former owner of John G. Trautwein Fish Company, Inc. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc., or the American Cancer Society
. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com