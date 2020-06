ANTERSOL - Ronald M.June 28, 2020, age 82. Beloved husband of Gabriella T. "Terry" (nee DeMarco) Antersol; devoted father of Russell (Angela) Antersol, Jennifer (Harry) Chomen and Michael Antersol; loving grandfather of Carly, Cameron, Benjamin and Rose; caring brother-in-law of Mary (Richard) Walker, the late Anthony (late Teresa) DeMarco, and the late Gene DeMarco; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ronald's memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org . Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com