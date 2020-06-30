ANTERSOL - Ronald M.
June 28, 2020, age 82. Beloved husband of Gabriella T. "Terry" (nee DeMarco) Antersol; devoted father of Russell (Angela) Antersol, Jennifer (Harry) Chomen and Michael Antersol; loving grandfather of Carly, Cameron, Benjamin and Rose; caring brother-in-law of Mary (Richard) Walker, the late Anthony (late Teresa) DeMarco, and the late Gene DeMarco; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ronald's memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2020.