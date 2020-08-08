1/1
Ronald M. ROCHE CFA
ROCHE - Ronald M. CFA
August 5, 2020, age 75. Beloved husband of Donna R. (nee Ozark) Roche; devoted father of Michael (Diane) Roche and Gregory (Topaz) Siemankowski; predeceased by his cherished grandson, Eric Roche; also survived by his adored grandchildren, Austin, Zane, Cameron, and Koa. The family will be present Sunday, from 1-5 PM, at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ronald's memory to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please share memories and condolences on Ronald's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Amigone Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Amigone Funeral Home
