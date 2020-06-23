LaGreca - Rosalie M. (nee Gullo) Lost her battle with cancer and passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Niagara Hospice House in Lockport. Born in Buffalo on May 16, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Santina (nee Polizzi) Gullo. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Thomas LaGreca; mother of Angelo (Tammy) LaGreca, Thomas (Krista) LaGreca Jr. and Joseph (April) LaGreca. Rosalie is also survived by eight grandchildren Justin, Brooke, Nina, Ben, Paul, Caleb, Charlie and Drew; sister of Bill (late Connie) Gullo and the late Christopher (late Lou) Gullo; also survived by five brothers-in-law, five sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosalie was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who consistently put them first. She loved God with all her heart and had Jesus on display in her life daily. Rosalie loved to cook and bake, always adding a cup of love to every recipe. She took great pride in all her accomplishments. Her work ethic was impeccable performing absolutely everything to the best of her ability. Rosalie exuded a love for any and all children. She shared a sisterhood with many other monitors, teachers and administrators. At Charles Upson, she saved two children from choking. An RN from hospice sent to check on her at home said, â€œI remember you Mrs. LaGreca, you were my lunch monitor.â€� Rosalie retired from the Lockport City School District in 2015 where she was the lunch monitor for over 20 years. A scholarship for graduating seniors of LHS was created in her memory by her son Joe. Donations can be made to: Rosalie LaGreca Good Samaritan Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Lockport Schools FCU, 360 South Transit Street, Lockport, NY, 14094. Friends may call on Wednesday, June 24th 4-7 PM at PRUDDEN AND KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee Street, Lockport. Funeral services will be private for the family. Online condolences at www.PruddenandKandt.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.