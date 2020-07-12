1/1
Rosalind "Roz" (Brunetti) LICHERELLI
LICHERELLI - Rosalind "Roz"(nee Brunetti)
Tonawanda, NY, age 99, died July 5, 2020. Born in Curwensville, PA to loving parents Oreste and Edith (Durandetto) Brunetti. Late siblings Ann Louise (Edwards) and Albert. Devoted mother of Gary and (late) sons Dennis (George Armbruster) and Ronald. Wife of (late) Anthony "Tony" Licherelli. Shared lives and memories with Edwards (Weslaco, TX) and Metz (Harrisburg, PA) families; nephews Bruce, John, Todd, niece Kim, and cousins Carol and Joni; and surviving local friends Phyllis, Peggy, Jeanette and Tom. Homemaker, retail sales (Dixie Hats Blvd. Mall and Miller's of Weslaco, TX), and insurance claims admin at Buffalo Teachers Federation for 30 years. Loved Big Band music and dancing, especially at the Cavalier Restaurant. Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery was held privately. In lieu of all expressions of love, please consider donating to Hospice Foundation of WNY at HospiceBuffalo.com Please share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
