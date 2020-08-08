1/
Rosalyn (Perry) WESELAK
WESELAK - Rosalyn (nee Perry)
August 5, 2020, of Grand Island. Wife of the late Thaddeus "Ted" Weselak; mother of Timothy (Lori), Todd (Vicki), Vincent (Rachel) and Andrew (Christa) Weselak; grandmother of Kayleigh, Amanda, Chelsea, Danielle, Jonathan, Joshua, Jacob, Zoe Anna, Margaret and Elijah Weselak; also survived by her dog Butters; sister of Oliver (Dorothy), James (Anita), Leverne (Beverly) and Arnold Perry; daughter of the late Maurice and Margaret Perry; partner in crime Sue Giambra. Friends may call Monday, 3-7 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, at 11 AM, at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Respect Life, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center or Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
KAISER FUNERAL HOME
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
