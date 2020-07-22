MATKOWSKI - Rose Marie

(nee Gabryelewicz)

Of North Tonawanda, entered into eternal life, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Matkowski; loving mother of Robert (Dee) Matkowski; proud grandmother of Greg Matkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Funeral Services and Burial were held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Rose Marie's honor to North Tonawanda, Meals on Wheels. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, (692-0271).







