1/
Rose Marie (Gabryelewicz) MATKOWSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MATKOWSKI - Rose Marie
(nee Gabryelewicz)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into eternal life, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Matkowski; loving mother of Robert (Dee) Matkowski; proud grandmother of Greg Matkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Funeral Services and Burial were held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Rose Marie's honor to North Tonawanda, Meals on Wheels. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, (692-0271).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saber Funeral Home
549 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 692-0271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saber Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved