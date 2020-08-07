SARDO - Rose Marie
(nee Portera)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Sardo; devoted mother of Carmelina (Kevin) Golba, Larry (Kim) Sardo, Kim Marie Wood, Robert (Eva) Sardo and the late Joesph (Donna) Sardo; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Portera; dear sister of Josephine, Adele and the late Albert; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday, from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, on Monday morning at 9 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS Guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com