Rose R. SARDINA
SARDINA - Rose R.
June 28, 2020, of Clarence, NY. Daughter of the late Pasquale and late Maria (nee Provinzano) Sardina; sister of Rev. John J. Sardina, late Jerome (late Serafina) Sardina, and the late Anthony (late Vita "Mary") Sardina; also survived by nieces. nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Rose was a member of the Children of Mary at St. Anthony's RC Church. Private family service was held. The family would like to thank the Brothers of Mercy for 10 years of wonderful care; memorials may be made to the Brothers of Mercy at www.brothersofmercy.org; share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 5, 2020.
