DEDMAN- Rosemarie

(nee Cawthard) "Rose"

Age 76, of Jupiter, FL, went to be with the Lord July 19, 2020. Rose worked at the Town of Jupiter Building Department in Permits for over 21 years. Predeceased by her son John Dedman Jr.; and sister Cheryl Galbraith. Survived and loved by her husband of 58 years, John "Jack" Dedman; sons David (Debbie) Dedman, and Michael Dedman; sister Diane Scheffler (Joseph Pezzula), Richard Cawthard (Veronica Mackey), Walter Cawthard (Marcia Dolan), and Gary Cawthard (Maytha); brother and sister-in-law Richard and Marvel Dedman; loved ones Connie Dedman, and Wende Campbell; as well as many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Service to be announced. Memorial Donations in Memory of Rosemarie may be made to Harvest Community Church, 100 S Pennock Ln., Jupiter, FL 33458.







