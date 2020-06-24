RoseMary SIMMONS

- RoseMary June 20, 2020, age 66. Beloved daughter of the late Renzie Simmons and Elsie Harley; dear sister of the late Mary (Clement) Weatherspoon; cherished aunt of Anthony (Terri) Thornton, Sr. and Casandra (Lorenzo) Stewart. The family will be present on Friday from 10-11 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.