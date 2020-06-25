RoseMary SIMMONS

- RoseMary
June 20, 2020, age 66. Updated service information as follows: The family will be present on Friday from 10:30-11 AM at House of Mercy Evangelical Ministries, 629 E. Delavan, Buffalo, where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2020.