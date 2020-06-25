RoseMary SIMMONS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RoseMary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
- RoseMary
June 20, 2020, age 66. Updated service information as follows: The family will be present on Friday from 10:30-11 AM at House of Mercy Evangelical Ministries, 629 E. Delavan, Buffalo, where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
House of Mercy Evangelical Ministries
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
House of Mercy Evangelical Ministries
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved