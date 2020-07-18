Barbarino - Ross T.
July 15, 2020, of Williamsville, NY, beloved husband of Joyce (nee Pelosi); dearest father of Jason (Angela Pacholczak) and Daniel Barbarino; cherished grandfather of Brianna Lotz, Zoe Barbarino and Chase and Olivia Lisnerski; dear brother of the late Edward (late Joan) Hebden; dear cousin of Joe and Darlene Hampton; brother-in-law of Thomas (Janice) Milbrand and Jeff (Joanne) Lucas and Joyce Pelosi; dear friend of Tom (Judi) Kawalec; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on SUNDAY from 2-6 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10 AM. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans Association or Roswell Park Alliance. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com