ELLIoTT - Ruby A. (nee Zacek)
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest August 4, 2020, surrounded by her family, at age 97. Loving wife of the late Harry R. Elliott; dearest mother of Dr. Dan Elliott, Philip (Barbara) Elliott, Sharon (George) Kroetsch, Dr. Judy (Dr. George) Batsche, the late Dr. Timothy and Elisabeth Elliott; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com