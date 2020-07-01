DROS - Ruth Ann (nee Meier)
June 29, 2020 at the age of 85; beloved wife of the late John W. Dros; dear mother of David John Dros and Susan Marie (James A.) Miller; loving grandmother of Michael Miller, Amanda (Matthew) Fleming, Danielle Dros, Kevin Miller, Dustin Dros and Nathan Dros; great-grandmother of Gavin and Colton. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, lNC., 569 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Funeral Services will be held privately. A Celebration of Ruth's life to be announced at a later date. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current 33% capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2020.