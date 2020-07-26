BITIKOFER - Ruth C.
(nee Rosner)
Of Amherst, entered into rest July 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dean R. Bitikofer; devoted mother of Mark (Kathy) Bitikofer, Linda (late John) Higginbotham and Scott (Sandra) Bitikofer; dear grandmother of Kristin (Thomas), Kevin (Dimitra), Katie (David), Sean, Danielle, Michael and the late Spencer; adored great-grandmother of Joshua, Emilia, Chase and Eva; daughter of the late William and Clara Rosner; sister of the late Edward (late Viola) Rosner; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made in Ruth's name to Kingdom Come at CrossPoint. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com