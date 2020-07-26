HEINTZ - Ruth C. (nee Schulz)
July 18, 2020, age 85. Beloved wife of Edward A. Heintz; loving mother of Debra (Dr. Richard) Pretorius, and Rebecca (Rev. John) Keating III; cherished grandmother of John (Elizabeth) IV, Colin (Robert Foster) Keating, Adam (Amy), Christopher (Christine) Pretorius, Mark (Niki) Keating, Matthew (Allison), and Kersten Pretorius; adored great-grandmother of John V., Jillian, Natalie, Quinn, Harper, Grayson and Graham; dear friend of Lillian Glajch. Services will be held at a later date.