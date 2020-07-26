1/1
Ruth C. (Schulz) HEINTZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEINTZ - Ruth C. (nee Schulz)
July 18, 2020, age 85. Beloved wife of Edward A. Heintz; loving mother of Debra (Dr. Richard) Pretorius, and Rebecca (Rev. John) Keating III; cherished grandmother of John (Elizabeth) IV, Colin (Robert Foster) Keating, Adam (Amy), Christopher (Christine) Pretorius, Mark (Niki) Keating, Matthew (Allison), and Kersten Pretorius; adored great-grandmother of John V., Jillian, Natalie, Quinn, Harper, Grayson and Graham; dear friend of Lillian Glajch. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved