Ruth E. (Behrend) LEDERHOUSE
Age 90, of East Aurora, NY, July 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Lederhouse; dear sister of the late John (Jane) Behrend; loving aunt of Mark (Angela) and Nancy Behrend; great-aunt of Jacob, Luke, Mia and Marianna. Friends may call Saturday, from 10 AM - 12 Noon at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, NY, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 12 Noon. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 43 Pine St., East Aurora, NY 14052. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required to enter the Funeral Home.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 17, 2020.
