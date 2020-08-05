SCHMITT - Ruth E. (nee Beck)
July 31, 2020, wife of the late Wheeler A. Schmitt; sister of the late Edwin and late Richard Beck; aunt of Alan, Elizabeth Beck, Linda Beck Pires, Debbie Johnson, Carol Jenks, late Jim Beck, Susan Stein, Kenneth, David, Brian and the late Mark Beck; also survived by dear friends. Family and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Friday at 10 AM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. After Ruth's nursing career, she worked at the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, where she was an avid reader, and loved her cats. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com