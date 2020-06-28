ELKIN - Ruth (nee Klein)
June 23, 2020. Wife of the late Marvin Elkin; loving mother of Harry (Debra) Elkin, and Marilynn (Richard) Leeds; devoted grandmother of Marcia, Tara, Shoshana (Mark), Micah, Gabriel (Ashley) and Zachary; sister of Beverly (Melvyn) Mesnekoff and the late Marvin Klein and Sandra Klein-Davidson; also survived by four great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com
June 23, 2020. Wife of the late Marvin Elkin; loving mother of Harry (Debra) Elkin, and Marilynn (Richard) Leeds; devoted grandmother of Marcia, Tara, Shoshana (Mark), Micah, Gabriel (Ashley) and Zachary; sister of Beverly (Melvyn) Mesnekoff and the late Marvin Klein and Sandra Klein-Davidson; also survived by four great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.