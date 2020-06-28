Ruth (Klein) ELKIN
ELKIN - Ruth (nee Klein)
June 23, 2020. Wife of the late Marvin Elkin; loving mother of Harry (Debra) Elkin, and Marilynn (Richard) Leeds; devoted grandmother of Marcia, Tara, Shoshana (Mark), Micah, Gabriel (Ashley) and Zachary; sister of Beverly (Melvyn) Mesnekoff and the late Marvin Klein and Sandra Klein-Davidson; also survived by four great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
