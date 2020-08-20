SEHL - Ruth H. (nee Herrala)
August 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Martin J. Sehl; loving mother of Martin J. Sehl, Jr., Susan (Richard) Begier and Elizabeth (Patrick) Bradshaw; devoted grandmother of Martin and Matthew Bradshaw; cherished daughter of the late Walter and Elsie Herrala; dear sister of Gladys Maconeghy, Royce Herrala and the late Charles Herrala, Elizabeth (Richard) Koski and Alfred (Judy) Herrala. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service, Saturday morning, August 22nd, at 10 o'clock, in Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main St., Clarence, 14031. Livestream the service at https://boxcast.tv/channel/b2mr3lisyko2ti3oavdi
. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com