Ruth (Speier) NORMAN
NORMAN - Ruth (nee Speier)
Of Kenmore, NY passed on July 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Norman; devoted mother of Barbara (John) Yurka and Dr. Earl (Tamara) Norman of Kalamazoo, MI; loving grandmother of Joshua, Ilana and Leah Yurka and Zachary (Shira) and Aviva Norman; daughter of the late Isidore and Frieda Speier; sister of Hanna (late William) Fink, late Irma (late Walter) Meyer, late Siggy (late Gerrie) and late Alfred (Ceasy) Speier; great-grandmother of four; also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Temple Beth Tzedek or a charity of their choice. Arrangements are under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Share a message of condolence on the family guest-book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
