AXLEROD - Ruth S.
june 25, 2020. Wife of the late Harold Axlerod and companion to the late Rabbi Donald heskins; mother of the late Arthur Axlerod; sister of the late Judith Swerdloff. Also survived by loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Oxford Village for their loving care. Ruth taught piano and was the organist at the former Temple Sinai for 40 years. A private Graveside service will be held by the family. Memorials may be made to the Buffalo Philharmonic or Congregation Shir Shalom. share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.