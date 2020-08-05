1/1
Ryanne L. SULLIVAN
1985 - 2020
SULLIVAN - Ryanne L.
July 30, 2020 of Hamburg, NY. Loving mother of Eleanora James Sullivan; beloved daughter of Katie Loughlin- Sullivan and Randy (Mary Beth Lalley) Sullivan; dearest sister of Caitlyn (Bill Wilson) Sullivan; step-sister of Kelly (Jason McNett) Hofner and Kevin (Jeanette Metros) Hofner; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Ryanne was a graduate of Hamburg H.S., earned a Bachelor of Science from Canisius College and a B.S. in Nursing from D'Youville College. She was a devoted Registered Nurse. Ryanne was a loving and caring person who was known for her contagious laughter and sense of humor. She was an avid animal lover, particularly her horses. (Jet and company). Friends may call at the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY at 10 AM (please assemble at the church). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY 14075
716-649-1366
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 4, 2020
I still can't believe you're gone but you will never be forgotten. I miss you so much. RIP Ryebread, I gave you that name at work because I kept messing up saying your name so I said you're my ryebread. ❤
Doreen
Friend
August 4, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
David Lamm
August 4, 2020
Beautiful light gone too soon. RIP Ryanne
Pam
Coworker
August 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person gone far too soon. Ryanne we will love you and miss you always. Our condolences to the family during this difficult time.
David & Megan Garabedian
Family
August 4, 2020
I send prayers out to Ryannes family. I knew and practically grew up with her & her sister Caitlyn. It tears me up that she is no longer with us, but at least she is no longer suffering. We will always remember what a wonderful person Ryanne was & she was a good mother to little Ellie.
Lindsay Weber
Friend
August 4, 2020
I’ll always remember you Ryanne! You were always there for me as a teenager, when I was down! You made me apart of your family for countless summers! This Broke my Heart!

May you Rest In Peace! Our deepest condolences from my family to yours!

Tom Story
Friend
August 4, 2020
Katie, Our heartfelt sympathy to you and your family on your sudden loss. May God bless and watch over you all and help you through this difficult time.
You are in our thoughts and prayers. Dorall and Bob
Bob and Dorall Sheffield
Neighbor
