SULLIVAN - Ryanne L.
July 30, 2020 of Hamburg, NY. Loving mother of Eleanora James Sullivan; beloved daughter of Katie Loughlin- Sullivan and Randy (Mary Beth Lalley) Sullivan; dearest sister of Caitlyn (Bill Wilson) Sullivan; step-sister of Kelly (Jason McNett) Hofner and Kevin (Jeanette Metros) Hofner; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Ryanne was a graduate of Hamburg H.S., earned a Bachelor of Science from Canisius College and a B.S. in Nursing from D'Youville College. She was a devoted Registered Nurse. Ryanne was a loving and caring person who was known for her contagious laughter and sense of humor. She was an avid animal lover, particularly her horses. (Jet and company). Friends may call at the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY at 10 AM (please assemble at the church). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com