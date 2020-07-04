1/1
Sally A. (Warning) BIELER
BIELER - Sally A. (nee Warning)
Of Orchard Park NY July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Bieler; loving mother of Scott R. (Kathy Lasher) Bieler and Dean A. (Nancy Keicher) Bieler; grandmother of Erica (Jason Rupp), Kelli (Aaron O'Connell), Derek (fiancé Chelsey Nabozny) Bieler and Matt (Tiffany) Lasher; great-grandmother of Keira, Easton, Arlen, Colden, Brecken, Levi and Isla; sister of Pat (late Ken) Yates, late Bea (late Bill) Bender, Nancie Lou (late James) Saville and Jack (late Lenore) Warning. Sally is also survived by a large extended family and many friends. Sally will be remembered for her beautiful soul and uplifting smile. A Memorial Service celebrating Sally and her husband Robert's life will be announced at a later date and time. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 662-9321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

