BIELER - Sally A. (nee Warning)
Of Orchard Park NY July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Bieler; loving mother of Scott R. (Kathy Lasher) Bieler and Dean A. (Nancy Keicher) Bieler; grandmother of Erica (Jason Rupp), Kelli (Aaron O'Connell), Derek (fiancé Chelsey Nabozny) Bieler and Matt (Tiffany) Lasher; great-grandmother of Keira, Easton, Arlen, Colden, Brecken, Levi and Isla; sister of Pat (late Ken) Yates, late Bea (late Bill) Bender, Nancie Lou (late James) Saville and Jack (late Lenore) Warning. Sally is also survived by a large extended family and many friends. Sally will be remembered for her beautiful soul and uplifting smile. A Memorial Service celebrating Sally and her husband Robert's life will be announced at a later date and time. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com