1/1
Sally A. (Szarowski) Henry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENRY - Sally A.
(nee Szarowski)
Of Wheatfield, NY, August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Lance W. Henry; dearest mother of Arin J. (Larry) Snellings and Jill E. Henry; grandmother of Britni Peden, Myranda Carrubba and Jordan (Benjamin) Bissell; sister of Charles (Judith) Szarowski, Donald (late Helen) Szarowski, Elaine (Rob) Mahan, Kenneth Szarowski, Kim Szarowski and the late Nicholas (Judith) St. John; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY 14220
(716) 824-6435
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc. Erie County Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved