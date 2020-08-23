HENRY - Sally A.
(nee Szarowski)
Of Wheatfield, NY, August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Lance W. Henry; dearest mother of Arin J. (Larry) Snellings and Jill E. Henry; grandmother of Britni Peden, Myranda Carrubba and Jordan (Benjamin) Bissell; sister of Charles (Judith) Szarowski, Donald (late Helen) Szarowski, Elaine (Rob) Mahan, Kenneth Szarowski, Kim Szarowski and the late Nicholas (Judith) St. John; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY.