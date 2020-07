WITTMEYER - Sally A.(nee Darszewski)Age 66, of Lawtons, NY, died July 2, 2020. Wife of George Wittmeyer; mother of Jason Wittmeyer, Jolene (Jonathan) Biela, Jessie (Nicole) Wittmeyer and the late Jeremy Wittmeyer; sister of Daniel (Joanne) Darszewski and the late Ronald Darszewski; also survived by three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, 5107 Langford Rd., North Collins, NY 14111 from 10-11 AM, with a graveside service immediately following at 11 AM. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com