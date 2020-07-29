TERMINI - Salvatore R. "Rudy"
July 25, 2020, age 97. Beloved husband of 66 years to Santa M. "Sandy" Termini; loving father of Diane (Gregory McSweeney) Termini, Thomas Termini and Christine Termini; dear grandfather of Samantha and Bryan; predeceased by four brothers and two sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 11:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, NY 14226. Please assemble at church. Facial covering will be required for Mass attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Canisius High School in Salvatore's memory.