TOSCANO - Salvatore R. "Sam"
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores A. (nee Caudill) Toscano; devoted father of Dave and Theresa Toscano; cherished grandfather of Dale, Christopher, Lisa and Shannon; loving son of the late Onofrio and Mary Toscano; dear brother of Mary (Andy Satyshur) Collura, John (late Marie) Toscano, Frank (Shirley) Toscano, late Joseph (Hilde) Toscano; brother-in-law of the late James Collura; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2020.