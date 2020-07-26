SOLOMON - Sam J.
In Loving Memory, entered into rest July 19, 2020, at the age of 93. Born in Akron, NY, to the late Abraham and Mary (Aboud) Solomon; predeceased by four sisters, Ann Beers, Julia Lindaman, Helen Ryder and Sue Gardner; two brothers, George Solomon and Michael Solomon; beloved husband of the late Sue Ellen "Tiffany" (Eddinger) Solomon; survived by his son Clark S. Solomon; and two grandchildren Corinna M. Solomon and Kyle E. Solomon. Graduated from Tonawanda High School in 1943. Served in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II, witnessed 1946 Bikini Atoll nuclear test explosion. Received BS Degree SUNY Fredonia in 1953. Was a professional singer and entertainer in the 1950s, stage name "Sammy Clark." And started and ran many local businesses including The Advertising Center still in business over 65 years. A private service was held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America