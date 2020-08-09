HANEY - Samuel A.
Of Boston, NY, August 7, 2020. Loving companion of Lois E. Scherman; dearest father of Lisa A. Haney; brother of the late Anita (Kenneth) Killingbeck, and David (Kate) Haney; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com