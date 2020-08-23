ROBERTSON - Sandra A.
(nee Kowalewski)
March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert H. Robertson; loving mother of Deborah (Robert) Beaudette and David (Rose) Bielewski; dear grandmother of Robert IV, Ryan, Allie and Luc. Friends may call Thursday, August 27th, 6-8 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville. Memorial Mass will be offered Friday, August 28th, 10:30 AM, at Sacred Heart RC Church. Reopening restrictions limit the number of people allowed. Please follow the social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com