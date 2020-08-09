DISSEK - Sandra (nee Sobczyk)
Passed away on August 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul H. Dissek; dear mother of Susan DePronio, Karen (Dennis) Wawszczyk and Paul S. Dissek; loving grandmother of Paul J. Fleming and Lilly Dissek; great-grandmother of Kaylee and Skylar Fleming; daughter of the late Margaret (Ball) and Stephen Jeziorowski; sister of Donna (Alfred) Roberts, Robert (Bridget) Jeziorowski, and the late Maryanne White and late Michael Sobczyk. Friends and family may call Tuesday, from 5-8 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A private burial service will be held Wednesday at Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com