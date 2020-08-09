1/
Sandra (Sobczyk) DISSEK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DISSEK - Sandra (nee Sobczyk)
Passed away on August 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul H. Dissek; dear mother of Susan DePronio, Karen (Dennis) Wawszczyk and Paul S. Dissek; loving grandmother of Paul J. Fleming and Lilly Dissek; great-grandmother of Kaylee and Skylar Fleming; daughter of the late Margaret (Ball) and Stephen Jeziorowski; sister of Donna (Alfred) Roberts, Robert (Bridget) Jeziorowski, and the late Maryanne White and late Michael Sobczyk. Friends and family may call Tuesday, from 5-8 PM, at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A private burial service will be held Wednesday at Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 675-9027
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc. Southtowns Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved