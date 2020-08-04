1/1
Sandra J. (Hamann) HOFFMANN
1966 - 2020
HOFFMANN - Sandra J.
(nee Hamann)
August 1, 2020, age 53, of Boston, NY. Beloved wife of 28 years to Garret Hoffmann; loving mother of Zebadiah, Gerhardt (Emilee), Justus and Joelle Hoffmann; cherished daughter of Melvin and Ona Lee Hamann; dearest sister of Douglas (Tina) and Thomas Hamann; daughter-in-law of Sally Hoffmann; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Sandy was very active in her community and church. She was a leader in Moms with Tots, Girl Scout Troop 30659, and Cub Scout Pack 391. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, NY, on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. There will be a private service and burial for the family. A Memorial Service will be held on Sat. at Churchhill United Methodist Church, 8019 Boston State Rd., Boston, NY, at 10:30 AM. Memorials in Sandy's honor may be made to Churchhill UMC. Please share condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
AUG
5
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
AUG
8
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Churchill Memorial United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY 14075
716-649-1366
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 3, 2020
Dear Mr. Hoffman, Zeb, Gerhardt, Justus, and Joelle

I think about the many times as kids we would play in your backyard. My heart overflows with gratitude and joy thinking about the nurturing spirit your mother has extended to sooo many of us, myself included. Your mother became one of my mother's dearest friends and for that I am forever grateful. I recently had the honor of reconnecting with Mrs. Hoffman on her trips to D.C. and man, what a beautiful and courageous soul. She was so proud of each of you. SO PROUD. I loved watching her smile as she lit up telling me the progress and success of each one of her boys and her beautiful, strong spirited daughter. I am so sorry. She will be deeply missed. Please know you have an old friend who's heart is with each of you. My prayers are covering you all in this time.
Anna Ferri
Friend
August 3, 2020
Dear Garret & Family,
We are saddened to hear of your loss. Sandy was always a inspiration to all who knew her. How fortunate our family was to have been loved & touched by her kindness . We will cherish her memory always !
Eric, Becky, Amanda & Ethan McQuillan
Neighbor
August 3, 2020
Dear Hoffman family..

We were so very sad to hear about Sandys passing... she was one of the nicest and most caring person wehave ever met. How she loved her family... she will be so very missed by all that knew her!!!! Thinking of you all at this sad time.. Tim, Tracy, Ava and Brynna Crawford
Tracy Crawford
Friend
August 3, 2020
May the love of Christ carry you through your grief at this time. The Violanti Family
Toni Violanti
August 3, 2020
July 2018 , lunch on Potomac in Old Town Alexandria Virginia. Sandy &amp; Kim F
Kimberly Ferri
Friend
