Dear Mr. Hoffman, Zeb, Gerhardt, Justus, and Joelle



I think about the many times as kids we would play in your backyard. My heart overflows with gratitude and joy thinking about the nurturing spirit your mother has extended to sooo many of us, myself included. Your mother became one of my mother's dearest friends and for that I am forever grateful. I recently had the honor of reconnecting with Mrs. Hoffman on her trips to D.C. and man, what a beautiful and courageous soul. She was so proud of each of you. SO PROUD. I loved watching her smile as she lit up telling me the progress and success of each one of her boys and her beautiful, strong spirited daughter. I am so sorry. She will be deeply missed. Please know you have an old friend who's heart is with each of you. My prayers are covering you all in this time.

Anna Ferri

Friend