Sandra J. (Wysocki) JANKOWSKI
JANKOWSKI - Sandra J.
(nee Wysocki)
July 6, 2020, of Hampstead, MD, formally of Alden, NY. Beloved wife of 54 years to David Jankowski; loving mother to David Scott (Pam) and Christopher Jankowski; daughter of the late Thaddeus and Geraldine Wysocki; dearest sister and friend to Carol (Brian) Wysocki Umlauf; sister-in-law to Tom (Dee), John (Muriel), Dennis and Jeffrey Jankowski; also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held by immediate family at a later date.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
