June 18, 2020, passed peacefully at her residence in Hamburg. Mother of Sara Elizabeth Shoemaker, Mary Catherine "Katie" Miller (Elizabeth); cherished Nonny of Emma, Andrey, and Jack; devoted daughter of the late Francis Neelis Chase and the late Janice Catherine Brainard Chase; loving sister of Stuart Chase, Sara Chase, the late Stephanie Chase Alegre; beloved sister-in-law of Mitchell (Gwendolyn) Alegre; loving aunt of Debby, Darin, Lisa, Jennifer, Eric, Matthew, Tara, Darryl, and Hannah; great-aunt of Sadie, Asa, and Noah. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, church services will be held at a later date and time to be announced. To share your condolences, please visit: www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Ave
Kenmore, NY 14217
(716) 877-7979
