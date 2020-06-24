Sandra L. "Sandy" (Morris) SOTTILE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOTTILE - Sandra L. â€œSandyâ€� (nee Morris) Age 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 21st, 2020. She was the youngest of three children to mother Marjorie Morris. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Sottile Sr.; daughter Gina (Matt); granddaughter Iza; son Johnny; brother David (Diane) Morris; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Her family was always her number one priority and making those around her happy with love and laughter. A Memorial Service to Celebrate her Life with family and friends will be held at a later date. In her own words: â€œThatâ€™s all Folks!â€�. Arrangements by the (Tonawnda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please read more about Sandy, share a memory, express your condolences and sign her online register book at www.amigone.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved