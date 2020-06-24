SOTTILE - Sandra L. â€œSandyâ€� (nee Morris) Age 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 21st, 2020. She was the youngest of three children to mother Marjorie Morris. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Sottile Sr.; daughter Gina (Matt); granddaughter Iza; son Johnny; brother David (Diane) Morris; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Her family was always her number one priority and making those around her happy with love and laughter. A Memorial Service to Celebrate her Life with family and friends will be held at a later date. In her own words: â€œThatâ€™s all Folks!â€�. Arrangements by the (Tonawnda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please read more about Sandy, share a memory, express your condolences and sign her online register book at www.amigone.com
Published in Buffalo News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.