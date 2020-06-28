DOUGLASS - Sandra M.
(nee Mokrzynski)
June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Harold O. Douglass, Jr.; loving mother of James Patrick (Marybeth Sodini) Douglass, Kathryn (Michael) Manley and the late Michael Andrew Douglass. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.