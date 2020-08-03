DENTICO - Santina F. (nee Cino)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest August 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clifford R. Dentico; devoted mother of Carla (Sean) Weeks, Todd Dentico, Michael (Toni) Dentico and Paul (Rachel) Dentico; cherished grandmother of Kristin, Cory, Brittany (Denny), Sam, Nick, Joey, Michael, Mitchell, Adam and the late Melina; adored great-grandmother of Aria, Brielle, Dante, Luca and Sam; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (nee Chiappa) Cino; dear sister of Joseph (late Jean) Cino and the late Alphonse (late Grace) Cino, Frances (late Pat) Monaco, Josephine (late Thomas) Calandra, Angeline (late Richard) Smith, Kay (late John) Mecca and Charles (Belle) Cino; mother-in-law of Grace Grunzweig (Bill); sister-in-law of Ginevra (late Vincent) Dentico and the late Phillip (late Madeline) Dean; also survived by many nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Santina's name to Ronald McDonald House or St. Jude's Hospital. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Condolences online may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com