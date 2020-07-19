1/1
Sarah (Migliore) RIZZO
RIZZO - Sarah (nee Migliore)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest July 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Rizzo; devoted mother of Francine (Robert S.) Misztal; cherished grandmother of Robert W. (Megan) Misztal and Richard (Janine) Misztal; adored great-grandmother of Logan, Jaxon, Joseph and Michael; loving daughter of the late Jack and Frances Migliore; dear sister of the late Pam (Joseph) Barone, Leonard (Frances) Migliore, Frank (Cleo) Migliore, and Michael (Rose) Migliore; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. (near Lake Ave.), on Monday, from 3-8 PM, where prayers will be held Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at 10 o'clock. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS guidelines 33 percent occupancy will be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
