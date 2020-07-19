1/1
Scott A. McKAY
McKAY - Scott A.
Passed away unexpectedly at age 40 on March 30, 2020. Adored husband of Susanne (Lederman) McKay; loving Daddy of A.J. McKay; beloved son of Bruce and Nancy (Bruch) McKay; grandson of Clayton and Madge McKay and Ted and Freda Bruch; son-in-law of Gary and Sandy Lederman; brother-in-law of Mary (Paul) Sutton, Tom Lederman and Joe (Megan) Lederman; dear nephew of Michael (Susan) McKay and Marcy (Dr. Gary) Krueger. Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday July 22nd at SS Peter and Paul Church at 10:00AM. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family for an education fund for A.J. McKay. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
