Madar - Scott E.
Of Orchard Park, NY, unexpectedly, July 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Caterina (nee Bruno) Madar loving dad of Corey and Ryan Madar; dearest son of Edward and Ruth (nee Engelhardt) Madar; dear brother of Brandon (Lauren) Madar, David (Cat) Madar, Deborah Zilka, and Claudette Madar; brother-in-law of Gerald (Gloria), Leonard (Missy) and Leandro (Jill) Bruno; cousin to Darryl (Annette) Zydel and Cheryl (Ron) Feldt; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends. The family will be present on Tuesday, from 3-7 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12:30 PM, at Holy Trinity National Catholic Church, 3319 Lakeshore Rd., Blasdell, NY 14219 (Please assemble at the Church). We will be following NYS Guidelines requiring face coverings, 6 feet social distancing and 33 percent occupancy limitations which may cause delayed entry. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com