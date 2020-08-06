1/1
Scott Joseph LIPIRA
LIPIRA - Scott Joseph
August 3, 2020, age 53, after a long illness, went to be with the Lord. Loving father of George Lipira; caring brother of Thomas (Amy), Jennifer Lipira, Michael (Jessica) Valentine, Andrew and Adam Thompson; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are invited to attend the interment with Military Honors on Saturday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Elmwood Avenue, Tonawanda at 10:30 AM. Please assemble near the office of the cemetery. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com.



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 6, 2020.
