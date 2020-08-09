Scott SMITH

SMITH - Scott
Of Orchard Park, NY, August 6, 2020. Beloved son of James M. and the late Carolyn L. (nee Buchanan); dearest brother of James (Deborah), and Douglas Smith; father of Sean Smith; former husband of Diane Smith; also survived by aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11 AM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. For those planning to attend, please be aware of the current building capacity restrictions and the limitation that it may cause for those attending. Face masks are required for entry. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran School, 146 Reserve Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224, would be appreciated. Condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com