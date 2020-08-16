PACELLA - Serena Rose
Unexpectedly August 1, 2020, age 18. Beloved daughter of Dante and Jennifer (Limoncelli) Pacella; dear sister of Chiara Theresa, Angelina Julia, and Dante Pasquale; granddaughter of Dante Sr. (predeceased) and Kathleen (Daly) Pacella, Pasquale and Jacqueline (Schultz) Limoncelli; beloved niece of Anthony (Kathleen) Pacella, Andrea (Nathan) Padgett, Angela Marie (Kevin) Cannon, Jeffery Daly, Stephanie (Michael) Vealey, Amy (Joel) Fiorello; also survived by many loving cousins and dear friends. No prior visitations. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by BRIAN SMITH FUNERAL HOME, in Keyser, WV. Serena possessed a lifelong passion towards protecting animal rights and maintaining a clean and safe environment. If desired to support Serena's passions, memorial contributions may be made to Alley Cat Allies (www.alleycat.org
) or to Pollinator Partnership (pollinator.org/donate
). Online condolences may be emailed to smithfuneralhomes@yahoo.com